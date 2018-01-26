Kharge accuses Centre, Goa of Mahadayi water dispute

[India], Jan. 26 (ANI): Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday accused the Centre and the Goa Government for the ongoing dispute over sharing of Mahadayi water between Karnataka and Goa.

Kharge, while taking to ANI, said that the Centre is not paying attention to the issue and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is 'neglecting' it.

"Mahadayi water dispute was created by the Centre and Goa's Chief Minister. Goa's Chief Minister should have tried to initiate a solution or ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help to solve the dispute," he said.

A 12-hour bandh was called today in Karnataka over the dispute with Goa on sharing of the Mahadayi river water. The state of Karnataka and Goa are at loggerheads on the issue of sharing inter-state Mahadayi river water. While the river originates from Karnataka, a major part of it flows in Goa. (ANI)