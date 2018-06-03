Kharge takes on BJP for refusing farmers' loans

[India], June 3 (ANI): In the backdrop of the on-going nationwide farmers' protest in the country, Congress' senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for speaking more and doing less.

He said the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) had never indulged in publicity and believed in action, whereas the ruling dispensation of BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is a "barking government".

"Compare the farm loan waiver under NDA and UPA governments. We (have) never indulged in publicity. We used to work and stay quite. Maybe that's why they used to call us 'mauni' (silent) & 'goongi' (mute) govt," Kharge told ANI.

"Present government is a barking government, but doesn't do anything," he added. Earlier on Thursday, farmers began their ten-day long nationwide protest to press for their demands: waiver of loans, right price for crops and the implementation of recommendations of Swaminathan Commission. (ANI)