Khashoggi killing: UN official expected to visit Turkey for international probe

New Delhi: The UN's special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, Agnes Callamard, is expected to visit Turkey on January 28 for an international probe into the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Quoting sources, Anadolu Agency reported that Callamard is expected to visit Turkey from January 28 to February 2.

Khashoggi, a journalist for Washington Post, was killed on the Saudi consular premises in Istanbul, Turkey on October 2 last year.

Since then, Saudi Arabia, while acknowledging the gruesome killing, has started trial against 11 suspects, with prosecutors seeking the death penalty for five of the accused - a trial which has been slammed by the UN Human Rights Council as "insufficient".

There has also been a Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) report which points towards the involvement of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman. The allegations against the Crown Prince, also known as MBS, have been repeatedly and strongly refuted by Saudi Arabia. Callamard's findings are expected to be reported to the UN Human Rights Council in June this year.