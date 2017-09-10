Khattar govt. attacking media to hide its failure: Hooda

[India], September 10 (ANI): Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday termed the attack on media as an attempt by the state Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar-led government to hide its failures.

Hooda said that media is a crucial pillar of democracy and that it shouldn't be suppressed.

"Media has its own role in democracy, shouldn't be suppressed. The attack is an attempt of the government to hide its failure," Hooda told ANI.

"Media is one of the pillars of democracy and raises concerns of the people, it should not be suppressed. Attack on media is condemnable. In a democracy, the government doesn't work with lathis and bullets," he added.

The media were on Sunday lathi-charged by the Haryana Police during the coverage of a protest being carried outside Ryan International School, where a seven-year-old child was murdered inside the school premises. ANI personnel Naveen Yadav and Vinod Kumar sustained injuries during the baton charge being conducted by the police on the protestors. Angry parents and locals gathered outside the school premises since early morning to express dissatisfaction over the investigation being carried out by the Gurgaon Police. Seven-year-old Pradyuman, a student of Class II, was killed by the school bus conductor, who was arrested on Friday. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Simardeep Singh said the accused tried to sexual assault the boy but killed when he tried to resist. (ANI)