Khattar pushes aside a youth who wanted to take selfie

[India], Jun 6 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday pushed aside a youth while he was trying to take a selfie with him at an event here.

A video footage, which has surfaced on social media platforms, also shows that before taking a selfie, the youth touched Khattar's feet to seek his blessings. However, Khattar kept moving ahead with a smiling face after the event.

This is not the first time that Haryana Chief Minister has lost his temper. In February, a video footage showed him shouting at an elderly couple, who had approached him with their grievances related to a case of fraud of Rs 19 lakh.

Last year in July, Khattar had asked scribes to learn media etiquette, stating that their job is to ask questions and was not to accuse the government. The incident occurred when a journalist asked him about a delay in addressal of grievances received on 'CM window'. Here is the video: (ANI)