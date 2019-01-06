Khattar slams Manu Bhaker on tweet

[India], Jan 5 (ANI): Shooter Manu Bhaker will get award money as per the rules of the department but tweeting over it was not good said Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday.

He further outlined that 'nobody should have a problem with the rules'.

Haryana Chief Minister's statement comes after a Twitter spat erupted between Haryana sports minister Anil Vij and shooter Manu Bhaker over a cash reward promise.

The war of words between the duo started after the 16-year-old athlete took to Twitter questioning Vij about the Rs. 2 crore cash reward the latter had promised after she won a gold medal at the 2018 Youth Olympics at Argentina.

Bhaker, citing a state government's notification that mentioned the award money for gold medal winners' as Rs 1 crore, tweeted, "Someone in Haryana is really playing with Youth Olympic games cash prize!!!!! @narendramodi @mlkhattar @anilvijminister @Ra_THORe @AshokKhemka_IAS ... Is it really for encouraging or disheartening players ...... Please ....Let me play ...". The notification on "Cash awards to sportspersons in individual events" was issued by Haryana's sports and youth affairs department on December 27. Bhaker, however, found support from Narinder Batra, the president of Indian Olympic Association who endorsed her move and said that she selected the right way to handle the issue. Bhaker said, "I have dealt with ministries and these babus a lot; you never reach anywhere when dealing with them. I think she (Manu Bhaker) did right, social media is the right way to handle it. It is high time that government fulfils its commitment." Earlier in the day, Haryana Sports Minister Anil Vij had said that shooter Manu Bhaker should have consulted the Sports Department officials before questioning him about Rs 2 crore cash reward on Twitter. (ANI)