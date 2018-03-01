'Khaunga, khane dunga, aur pack karke le jaane dunga'

[India], Mar 01 (ANI): In the wake of the recent bank scams that came to light, the Congress party on Thursday hit out at the Central government saying that the defrauding of banks is the culture under Prime Minister Narendra Modi government.

Addressing the media, Congress spokesperson Rajdeep Surjewala mocked the Narendra Modi government after over multi-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud in which accused Nirav Modi and his relative Mehul Choksi, owner of Gitanjali Jems, sneaked out of the country.

"It appears as of art of living after defrauding of banks is the culture under Modi government. A scam a day gets unearthed as Modiji and governmental agencies watch on." The Congress leader further said that duping and deceiving are honour for scamsters under Prime Minister's regime. "Modi, Mehul and Mehta scammed and scrammed under Modi government's watch. Dupe, deceive, defraud and depart is the badge of honour for scamsters," Rajdeep Surjewala added. Taking a dig at Prime Minister Modi over his famous 2014 general election slogan 'na khaunga, na khaane dunga', the Congress leader said that the new slogan of the government is to exploit, let others exploit and then flee the country (Khaunga, aur khane dunga, aur pack karke le jane dunga). "In last 12 days alone we saw how Rs 31,691 crore of bank was lost in multiple scams," Surjewala said. "Jatin Mehta and his wife conveniently fled from India, gave up Indian citizenship on 2nd June 2016 and settled down as citizens of International Tax Heaven, St. Kitts and Nevis in the Caribbean with whom Government has no extradition treaty," Randeep Surjewala added. (ANI)