'Khel-Tamasha' has taken place in UP, Bihar, WB and AP: Shatrughan Sinha

[India], May 23 (ANI): Some 'Khel Tamasha' (foul play) has taken place at large scale, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and Andhra Pradesh, said Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha here on Thursday.

Talking to media persons, Sinha said: "Khel Tamasha (foul play) has taken place at large scale, particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh. But this is not the right time to talk about such things."

He congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah for their win in the election. He also termed Shah as a "master strategist."

"I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah, who is a master strategist. I also congratulate my family friend Ravi Shankar Prasad and hope that Patna will now become a smart city," said Sinha. Though the counting is still underway, Prasad bagged 595490 votes, while Sinha 317292. The ruling BJP-JDU-LJP alliance in Bihar is all set for a resounding victory in the Lok Sabha elections with the BJP is leading on 16 seats, while its allies Janata Dal-United (JDU) on 15 seats and Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) on six seats. In all, the alliance is leading on 37 seats. (ANI)