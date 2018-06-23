Khunti gang-rape: Two arrested, all identified, confirms police

Ranchi: Two people have been arrested in connection with the Khunti gang-rape on Saturday.

Additional Director General (ADG) of Police R.K. Mallik confirmed that all the accused in connection with the case have also been identified.

Five women engaged in an anti-human trafficking campaign in Khunti district were abducted and gang-raped by armed men on June 22.

"All six accused have been identified while two of them arrested. In the statement, they revealed that they were of the view that anti-Pathalgadi sentiments will be portrayed in NGO's nukkad natak and they wanted to teach them a lesson," Mallik said in a press conference.

Meanwhile, the National Commission of Women (NCW) wrote a letter to Jharkhand Director General of Police (DGP) directing him to apprise the commission about the action taken in connection with the same. The NCW also informed that the commission has constituted a three-member inquiry team to investigate into the case and submit recommendations on the matter. The five women were associated with an NGO which worked towards raising awareness on issues like human trafficking. On one such campaign, the women had gone to the nearby village of Kochang to perform a street-play. During the campaign, the women, who were a part of the dramatic team of the NGO, were allegedly kidnapped and then raped at gunpoint. Their male companions were also thrashed by the unidentified persons. Police have filed an FIR and are contacting the victims to probe all angles of the case. (ANI)