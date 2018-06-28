Khunti gang-rape was planned, claims NCW

[India], June 28 (ANI): The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday stated the Khunti gang-rape incident seemed to be "planned" and "executed in a professional manner".

On June 19, five women, associated with an NGO, were allegedly gang-raped at gunpoint in Jharkhand's Khunti district after they were abducted while performing a street-play in a nearby village.

Submitting its report on the incident, the three-member fact-finding team constituted by the NCW to investigate the incident, said in a statement, "It is apparent that the incident was pre-planned and had been executed in a professional manner."

It also expressed doubt over the conduct of Father Alfonso Aiend, the manager of RC Mission School, who the NCW team suspected to have been a part of the conspiracy. "It also casts serious doubts about the conduct of Father Aiend, who not only asked to spare only two women (sisters/nuns) but also failed to inform the authorities about the abduction of the Nukad Natak team members. He also persuaded the victims to not disclose the facts to anyone. It is, therefore, considered that he has definitely acted contrary to the legal requirements and possibly connived with the accused in committing the crime," the NCW statement read. The NCW statement also mentioned that the situation had been handled in an efficient and professional manner by the administration and police authorities. It further said that Rs. 1 lakh had been sanctioned while Rs. 5 lakh has been proposed to be provided to the victims as compensation. "The police authorities are making efforts to trace the remaining criminals involved. Police had also released a sketch of one of the five accused and announced a reward of Rs. 50,000 for providing information about them," the statement added. The NCW had constituted the three-member team June 22 after taking cognizance of the gang-rape incident. The team had a detailed meeting with the District Collector, Superintendent of Police, Chairperson and Member of the Jharkhand State Commission for Women, Block Development Officer and Sub Divisional Police Officer the following day. Thereafter, the team, along with representatives of the Jharkhand State Commission for Women met all the five victims separately. (ANI)