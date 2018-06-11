Khurda-Balangir railway line project will be completed in 2 yrs: Pradhan

[India] Jun 7(ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said that Odisha's Khurda-Balangir railway line is an important railway project and is expected to be completed in two years.

"Since more than 30 years this project has been not completed. The Modi government has allotted full cost for this project but the State government is unable to provide land for the same. We expect that the state govt will provide land this year and the project will be completed in 2 years," Pradhan told ANI.

Pradhan met East Coast Railways General Manager Sri Umesh Singh and other senior officers here. Balangir ex MP Sangeeta Singhdeo and MLA K V Singhdeo were also present with the Balangir citizen committee members. The Balangir- Khurda railway line is 289 km and an important railway line which will joint western Odisha with coastal Odisha. Reportedly, in the 2018 Union Budget, the Centre had sanctioned the highest allocation of Rs 625 crore to Khurda Road-Balangir (289 km). It is one of the oldest and important projects of the state which will connect western Odisha with coastal part of the state. (ANI)