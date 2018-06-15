Killers of Bukhari will not be spared: Union Minister

Kolkata: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Gangaram Ahir on Friday condemned the brutal killing of renowned journalist Shujaat Bukhari outside his office in Srinagar and said none of the accused involved in the murder will be spared.

"It is a sad incident. We condemn the killing of such a prominent mediaperson. The Chief Minister has initiated an inquiry into the matter. The accused will be punished. None of the accused in this case will be spared," he told media persons after conducting a review meeting on narcotics matters of eastern India.

Bukhari, the editor-in-chief of Rising Kashmir, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen outside his office on Thursday evening.

Terming the Kashmir situation as a "big issue" for the country for many years, Ahir claimed the ongoing suspension of anti-terror operations in the state have been appreciated by the locals there but Pakistan and the local terrorist forces are trying to instigate unrest in the valley.

"The anti-terror operations have been suspended in Kashmir for the time being. The decisions have been well accepted by the common people of Kashmir but it did not make Pakistan or the terrorist outfits happy who have resorted to violence and firing to renew the unrest," he said.

The minister also said that following Home Minister Rajnath Singh's visit to border areas of Kashmir that has witnessed several incidents of violence in the recent past, the government is considering to withdraw cases against minors involved in stone pelting and attacks on security forces in the region.

He said the government would take a call on continuing the suspension of anti-terror operations in Kashmir after thoroughly reviewing the situation there.

"It is the responsibility of the Central government to ensure the security of its people. So if the suspension of operation would continue if it is successful in bringing peace in the region. Otherwise, the government would take appropriate actions for the welfare and safety of its people," he added.

The Centre unilaterally announced suspension of anti-terror operation during the month of Ramadan since May 16.