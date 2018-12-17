Killing of 7 civilians in Pulwama 'unacceptable', says GN Azad

[India], Dec 17 (ANI): Senior Congress leader and leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad, termed the killing of seven civilians in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district "unacceptable."

"It is always praiseworthy when our armed forces eliminate militants but it pains when innocent civilians are killed. Killing of more than 7 civilians in Pulwama, Kashmir is unacceptable," read a statement from Azad.

Furthermore, the senior Congress leader demanded a probe in the matter in order to avoid such a situation in the future. "The matter should be probed and security forces should be asked to avoid firing on civilians so that Pulwama like situation does not arise in future," he asserted.

Apart from the death of seven civilians and one security personnel, three terrorists were also killed in the encounter, which broke out on Saturday in Pulwama's Monghama area of Sirnoo village. Moreover, police said incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of the encounter. (ANI)