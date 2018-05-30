Kin attacks Hyderabad doctor after woman dies

[India], May 30 (ANI): A doctor from NIMS hospital, Hyderabad was attacked by few people on Tuesday, late night.

According to the Station House Officer (SHO), Panjagutta Police Station, they received a complaint from Dr. Irfan, stating that he was attacked by the relatives of a 46-year old woman who died in ICU after multiple organ failures.

The woman, named Aruna was admitted in NIMS Punjagutta on May 19 and was undergoing treatment. She died on Tuesday night after which her relatives attacked the doctors on duty.

A case has been registered in this regard. (ANI)