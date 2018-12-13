Kin of deceased accuses Zareen Khan's driver

[India], Dec 13 (ANI): The friends and family of a 31-year-old man, who died after his two-wheeler allegedly rammed into Bollywood actor Zareen Khan's vehicle in Goa, has accused the actor's driver for taking a turn without showing indicator, as a result of which the accident allegedly took place.

"Their enjoyment made me suffer the loss of my brother," said Vishal, deceased's brother.

Anjuna police registered an accidental case against actor's driver, Abbas Ali and arrested him. They also recorded Zareen's statement for the same.

The incident took place at Dream circle, Nagao on Wednesday evening after Nitesh Goral, a resident of Mapusa, rammed his scooter into the car, before falling off. One of Nitesh's friend also stated that Zareen was sitting on the front seat and she must know whose mistake it was. Police informed that deceased rider dashed into Zareen's car and sustained grievous injuries. He was declared dead on arrival at the Asilo Hospital in Mapusa. (ANI)