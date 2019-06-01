Kin of Hyderabad woman who died in Saudi seek Swaraj's help

[India], May 22 (ANI): Relatives of a 26-year-old woman, who died in Saudi Arabia, have sought External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's help in bringing back her mortal remains.

The deceased, identified as Nasreen Fatima, had gone to Saudi about two years ago in search of a job.

"Nasreen went to Saudi Arabia 22 months ago in search of a job after her husband got injured in an accident," said Ghousia Begum, mother-in-law of the deceased.

"Two days ago we received a phone call and were told that she had died. I asked for the reason of her death but that was not conveyed. They are not even sending her mortal remains," she added. Nasreen is survived by her two children.

Begum, who is now seeking the EAM's help in the matter, said, "I request minister Sushma Swaraj to help me and her two children." (ANI)