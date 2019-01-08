Kin of martyred policeman unhappy over Mehbooba's visit to militant family

[India], Jan 7 (ANI): The family members of martyred policeman Muhammad Yaqoob have expressed their disappointment over former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti's visit to kin of a terrorist.

Speaking to ANI, Yaqoob's brother said, "If she can visit militants' families, why not us? She should see our living condition. This is only for votes."

Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday visited Rubina, sister of a terrorist, who was allegedly thrashed by policemen in Jammu. Mufti had said that this incident of thrashing was an unfortunate incident and should not occur again. (ANI)