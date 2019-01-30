Kin of those who lost lives in Assam agitation to return awards conferred by state

[India], Jan 30 (ANI): The families of deceased men and women who lost their lives during the Assam Agitation have decided to return the honour conferred on their sons, husbands or daughters by the government.

Swahid Parial Samannayrakhi Parishad, an organisation of people who have lost family members in Assam Agitation have decided to return the mementoes in protest against the Centre’s move to implement the contentious Citizenship (Amendment), Bill.

The organisation said, "The sacrifices made by the sons and daughters of this land will become meaningless if the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is passed. We will return these mementoes to the Assam government through Kamrup (Metro) Deputy Commissioner."

The families of those who lost their lives in the agitation were given Rs 5 lakh and a memento each by the present government on December 10, 2016, at Khanapara Veterinary Ground in Guwahati. (ANI)