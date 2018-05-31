Kins of deceased demand closure of sterlite plant

[India], May 31 (ANI): The relatives of three out of the seven victims, who died during the anti-Sterlite protest, refused to accept the bodies.

The relatives demanded for a shut down of the Sterlite plant legally, and also a memorial for the victims.

The post-mortem of the victims was conducted again on the order of the Madras High Court.

Agitations against Sterlite industries have been going on for months now, with people demanding a ban on it due to the various environmental threats it posed.

The protests took a violent turn on May 22 when police opened fire on the protesters, which resulted in the death of 13 people and injuring 102. (ANI)