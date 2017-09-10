Kiran Bedi bats for Andhra style helpline across India

[India], Sept. 10 (ANI): Lt Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi acclaimed Andhra Pradesh Government's new helpline service to curb corruption and stressed that every district in the country should adopt this initiative in order to deal with injustice happening to people.

Lauding Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's scheme, Bedi called it a bid of "maximum governance with minimum government".

On her Twitter handle, she wrote that the scheme is one of the essential requirements for true people centric administration.

"This is maximum governance with minimum government. All districts can have a Master On Call Centre for Administration help. @PMOIndia," tweeted Bedi. This is maximum governance with minimum government.

All districts can have a Master On Call Centre for Administration help. @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/xLkzpaHwcJ — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) September 9, 2017 She said the helpline service has brought the government at people's door step and it will weed corruption, cut delays and will lessen the injustice. She also expressed to begin a similar initiative in Puducherry. The Andhra Pradesh Government, earlier in the year, introduced troll-free helpline service to tackle corruption in the state and register people's complaints who are troubled by government officials to pay illegal bribes. (ANI)