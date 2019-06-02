Kiran Bedi calls on PM Modi, Amit Shah

With a 'Man of Destiny' who is steering the destiny of Bharat/ India. @PMOIndia @narendramodi.pic.twitter.com/9mGO5N5lwo

The former IPS officer who completed three years as Lt Governor of the union territory on May 29, also met the new Home Minister Amit Shah in the capital today.

According to Raj Nivas sources in the union territory, Bedi discussed "challenges before the union territory of Puducherry with Shah. Priority being the need to ensure grassroot-level democracy by holding panchayat elections."

Civic polls have not been held for nearly ten years here "despite the directions of the Supreme Court," the sources added.

Bedi went on to tweet: