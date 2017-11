[India], November 24 (ANI): A Kiran trainer aircraft crashed in Telangana's Siddipet on Friday afternoon.

The trainer aircraft that took off from Hakimpet Air Force station crashed in Siddipet at around 2 pm.

A woman cadet on board, who was undergoing fighter training, was ejected safely.

The cadet, who sustained minor injuries, tried to make an emergency landing, but failed.

A court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the crash. (ANI)