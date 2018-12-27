Kirti Azad confirms contesting LS poll, tight-lipped on party

[India], Dec 26 (ANI): Lok Sabha MP Kirti Azad on Wednesday made clear his intentions of contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha poll but refused to disclose the party on whose symbol he would the fight the poll.

On being asked about the party from which he plans to contest the election of 2019, he said: "It is the time of 'kharmas' (inauspicious month) and no good thing is done during this month. As soon as this month ends, I will do another press conference to inform all about where I would go."

On being questioned if he will remain in the BJP or would go elsewhere, he said, "I will remain in Bihar and will always work from here. I have received offers from many parties." He also asserted that he will be seeking a re-election from Darbhanga. (ANI)