Kirti Azad joins Congress ahead of Lok Sabha polls

[India], Feb 18 (ANI): Lok Sabha member Kirti Azad, who was suspended from BJP, joined Congress on Monday in the presence of Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

“Today in front of Shri Rahul Gandhi I joined the Congress. I felicitated him in traditional Mithila style,” Azad tweeted.

A cricketer-turned politician, Azad was elected to Lok Sabha thrice from Darbanga in Bihar. He had fought the 2014 general elections on a BJP ticket.

Azad was scheduled to join Congress on February 15 but his induction into the party was postponed in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack.

On December 23, 2015, he was suspended from BJP for openly targeting Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley over alleged irregularities and corruption in Delhi and District Cricket Association. Azad is scheduled to hold a press conference at the AICC headquarters later today. Earlier, Azad had refused to disclose the party on whose symbol he would the fight the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Azad was a part of the World Cup Winning Indian Team in 1983. (ANI)