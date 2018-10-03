'Kisan Kranti Padyatra': Delhi Police opens barricades for farmers

[India], Oct 3 (ANI): Following a day-long agitation, the Delhi Police late on Tuesday night opened the barricades at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border allowing the entrance of farmers, who were stopped during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra'.

The farmers are now heading towards Kisan Ghat, the memorial of Chaudhary Charan Singh, a renowned farmer leader.

On Tuesday, the protesting farmers were stopped at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border by the Delhi Police. The police also used water cannons and tear gas to disperse them.

Thousands of farmers have been agitating as part of the Bharatiya Kisan Union protest to demand loan waiver, reduction in electricity tariff and pension for farmers aged above 60. The yatra began on September 23 from Haridwar with score of farmers from Gonda, Basti and Gorakhpur participating in the protest march. (ANI)