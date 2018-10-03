'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' ends at Delhi's Kisan Ghat

[India], Oct 3 (ANI): The 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra', which was started on September 23 by the Bharatiya Kisan Union, ended at the Kisan Ghat in the national capital in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The protest march came to an end after the protesting farmers reached Kisan Ghat, the memorial of Chaudhary Charan Singh, a renowned farmer leader on late Tuesday night.

"The 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' that started on September 23 had to end at Kisan Ghat. Since Delhi Police did not allow us to enter, we protested. Our aim was to finish the Yatra, which we have done now. Now we will go back to our villages," Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait told ANI.

Earlier, the Delhi Police stopped the farmers from entering Delhi through Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border. The police also used water cannons and tear gas to disperse them. However, on Tuesday night, the police opened the barricades at the border allowing the entrance of the farmers. The farmers were agitating to demand loan waiver, reduction in electricity tariff and pension for farmers aged above 60. The yatra began from Haridwar with the score of farmers from Gonda, Basti and Gorakhpur participating in the protest march. (ANI)