'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' to reach Delhi on Oct 2

[India], Sept 30 (ANI): 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' which is being staged by farmers under the banner of Bharatiya Kisan Union, is on its way to Delhi and will reach the national capital on October 2.

Farmers participating in the movement are raising slogans to put forth their demand for complete loan waiver and reduction in electricity tariff, among other requirements.

Speaking to ANI, a farmer from Chitrakoot called for a ban on the practice of Anna Pratha- a practice where farmers let their cattle loose in the open in search of fodder, leading to the destruction of thousands of acres worth of farmland-which is prevalent in Bundelkhand area.

"We are on our way to Delhi from Haridwar. Our demand is complete loan waiver of farmers, lower electricity tariff. The practice of "anna pratha" is prevalent in the Bundelkhand area. It should be banned. Many farmers have committed suicide in Bundelkhand. The Narendra Modi government and Uttar Pradesh government are not looking into the issue," he said. Farmers staging the protest movement also demanded provision of a pension to every farmer aged above 60. (ANI)