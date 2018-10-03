Kisan Kranti Yatra: Ghaziabad schools, colleges to remain closed

[India], Oct 02 (ANI): In the wake of the ongoing farmers' agitation, all schools and colleges in Ghaziabad will remain closed on Wednesday as a preventive measure.

This comes after agitating farmers, who were marching towards Delhi as part of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) protest, were stopped at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border earlier in the day with the police using water cannons and tear gas shells to disperse them.

Meanwhile, a Rapid Action Force team arrived at the Uttar Pradesh-Delhi border, where farmers have halted during the agitation.

Thousands of farmers began their agitation on September 23 at Haridwar in Uttarakhand and marched towards New Delhi, many of them on foot and scores sitting atop tractors, buses and raising slogans. Their demands include complete loan waiver, reduction in electricity tariff and pension to every farmer aged above 60. (ANI)