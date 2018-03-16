Kishanganj, Katihar, Araria are turning into Pakistan: BJP MP

[India], Mar 16 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Gopal Narayan Singh on Friday said that Kishanganj, Katihar, and Araria districts of Bihar are slowly turning into 'Pakistan'.

His statement came after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost the Araria Lok Sabha by-poll to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Singh claimed that no one has the capability to take action against the minorities.

"We have been raising this issue since long that Kishanganj, Katihar and Araria districts of Bihar are slowly turning into Pakistan, but Government's inaction and vote bank-politics has pushed Bihar towards the brim of destruction," Singh told ANI.

Earlier on Thursday, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said Araria will soon become a "terror hub". "Araria isn't only a border area, it isn't only connected to Nepal and Bengal. An orthodox mentality has been formed after this. This is not only a threat for Bihar, but also for the country. It will become a terror hub," said Singh. RJD on Wednesday won the Araria Lok Sabha by-poll by 61,788 votes. RJD's Sarfaraz Alam, who was declared a winner, comprehensively beat his opponent Pradip Kumar Singh of BJP. The by-poll for Araria seat was necessitated following the death of RJD MP Mohammed Taslimuddin.(ANI)