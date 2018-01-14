Kite, sweet fests kick-start in Telangana

[India], January 14 (ANI): Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali inaugurated the third Telangana International Kite Festival and the first International Sweet Festival at Parade Grounds here.

Praising the initiative of organising the fest in the state by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, Ali congratulated the teams participating in the fests.

"We also used to fly kites when we were young. Since the Telangana Government was formed we have been celebrating this festival on a wide scale. I would like to congratulate everyone participating in this festival", he said.

Mahmood was accompanied by Telangana Minister of Tourism Azmeera Chandulal. The kite festival began Telangana in 2016. The first two edition was hosted by the Aga Khan Academy on its premises in Shamshabad for the first two editions, later on, Telangana Tourism moved from being a partner to the organiser of the event. (ANI)