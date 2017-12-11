KJ Alphons dubs French tourists' assault in UP as 'deplorable'

[India], Dec 11 (ANI): Union Minister KJ Alphons on Monday slammed the incident of thrashing French tourists in Uttar Pradesh's Mizrapur, terming it as "deplorable."

Speaking to ANI, the Minister of State for Tourism Alphons said, "It is hugely deplorable and such things should never happen. I have talked to UP Government in the morning and they have said 4 people have been arrested in connection with this case. They have taken immediate action on the issue."

Alphons further averred that those taking selfies with tourists may be violating their privacy.

"We must ensure people accept foreigners are coming in and they want privacy, they don't want to be interfered with, if every guy out there wants to have a selfie with tourists, it will make it impossible for people to visit" said Alphons "We say that guests are God we should treat them as God that's the fundamental idea of India. Lot more civilised behavour is required," added Alphons. A group of foreign tourists was allegedly beaten up and molested in Ahraura area of Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday by a group of local boys. All of them were natives of France. As of now, eight people have been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police in connection to the case. (ANI)