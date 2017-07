KK Venugopal takes over as next Attorney General of India

[India], July. 3 (ANI): Senior lawyer in the Supreme Court of India and constitutional expert K.K. Venugopal on Monday officially took over as the new Attorney General of India, replacing Mukul Rohatgi.

Venugopal was appointed by the Royal Government of Bhutan to serve as the Constitutional adviser for drafting of the Constitution of Bhutan.

In 2015, he was conferred Padma Vibhushan award by Government of India. This is the second-highest civilian honour in India.

He had previously received the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian honour.

President Pranab Mukherjee has approved Venugopal's appointment. Venugopal held the office of Additional Solicitor General in Morarji Desai's Government. He also appeared for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader L K Advani in the Babri demolition case.(ANI)