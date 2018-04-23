Kochi: 20 kg cannabis seized, 2 held

[India], Apr 23 (ANI): The Excise Department here on Sunday seized 20 kg of cannabis worth Rs 6 lakh and arrested two persons from Tamil Nadu in connection with the case.

According to officials, the duo was engaged in smuggling the cannabis through agents from Andhra Pradesh to Kochi city.

Acting on a tip-off, the team led by Excise Circle Inspector T.S. Sasi Kumar arrested the duo while they were attempting to sell off 10 kg of cannabis to an agent at Marine Drive in the city on the same day. (ANI)