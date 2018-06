[India] June 11 (ANI): Two students and a caretaker were killed after a school van they were travelling in fell into a pond in Kerala's Kochi city on Monday.

Reportedly, the driver lost control over his speeding vehicle which led to the accident.

The driver of the van and other students, who got injured in this accident, are currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

A police investigation is currently underway.

More details are awaited. (ANI)