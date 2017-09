[India], September 5 (ANI): A Kochi-bound Air India flight with 102 passengers on board veered off the taxiway in the wee hours of Tuesday at the Kochi airport.

The incident took place at around 2:40 a.m. when the Air India express IX452, the Abu Dhabi to Kochi flight, was approaching to the parking bay.

All the passengers are reportedly safe and have been evacuated. (ANI)