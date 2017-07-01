Kochi: Captain, two crew members of Panama-registered merchant ship detained

[India], July 1 (ANI): The Kochi police on Friday took custody of two crew members and the Captain of Panama-registered merchant ship, which was ascertained to be the one that collided with a fishing boat a fortnight ago, killing three fishermen.

According to the police sources, the Captain and one crew member taken into custody were reportedly Greek nationals, and the other crew member a native of Myanmar. The ship has been detained at the Indian Coast as per the orders delivered by the High Court until the investigation is concluded.

"The ship Captain, Second Officer and seaman were taken into custody. Since they are foreigners, there are some formalities with regards to immigration. After that, they will be handed over to us and produced before the court on Sunday," a police official told the media here. The two detained men have been booked under Sections 280, 427, 338 and 304 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Three fishermen were killed and as many as 11 injured after the Panama Flag Bulk Carrier, Amber L, collided with Carmel Matha, an Indian fishing boat in the wee hours of June 11. As per the report submitted to the Directorate General of Shipping on June 15, the Mercantile Marine Department (MMD), based on available digital and physical evidence, identified the merchant ship to be the seized Panama-registered boat. (ANI)