Kochi man turns famous by using gas iron box

[India], Jan 9 (ANI): A 'cloth-presser', Manoranjit from Kochi, has become an icon for the city in his profession. What made him a star among others is nothing but his iron box!

Manoranjit attracts the attention of customers by using an iron box which works on Liquefied Petroleum Gas or LPG.

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) Deputy General Manager (DGM) Unnikrishnan Nair has also approached Manoranjit, with an idea of introducing a 'Gas Iron Box'.

"This idea makes work easier and comparatively less expensive. Customers are also satisfied as it gives a perfect finishing when compared to that of conventional modes of pressing," Manoranjit told ANI. (ANI)