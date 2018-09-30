Kochi: MDMA worth Rs 200 crore seized from courier office

[India], Sept 30 (ANI): The Exercise Enforcement and Narcotic Cell has seized 32 kg of contraband Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), from a courier office. The value of the recreational drug is Rs 200 crore in the international market.

The packed MDMA was seized on Saturday on a secret tip-off passed to Ernakulam Excise Deputy Commissioner A.S. Renjith.

This is apparently the first time in Kerala that such a huge mass of MDMA has been seized.

The source of the consignment has not been detected yet. An investigation to find the hands behind the same has been initiated.

MDMA is commonly known as ecstasy (E). (ANI)