Kochi: PM Modi inaugurates, rides multi-model Kochi Metro rail

[India], June 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the multi-model Kochi metro here.

Hailed as India's first integrated multi-mode transport system, the inaugural ceremony of Kerala's first Metro service was held at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium.

Prior to the official launch, Prime Minister Modi took a ride in the metro train from Palarivattom to Pathadippalam, and headed to the stadium for the inauguration, accompanied by a host of dignitaries including Union Urban Development Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu, Kerala Governor P Sathasivam, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, Ernakulam MP K V Thomas, and 'metro man' E. Sreedharan.

Following this, he is expected to attend a Patanjali yoga camp and release a book commemorating 'Reading Day'.

The Prime Minister will also chair a meeting with Chief Minister Vijayan and other cabinet ministers at 1 p.m. to discuss developmental activities implemented in the state.

The 13-km long stretch spans across Aluva and Palarivattom. KMRL has collaborated with Kudumbashree, the women empowerment-oriented self-help group initiated by the State Government.

The KMRL has also appointed as many as 23 transgenders for customer service operations and as ground staff.

Apart from a fleet of low-floor buses and autos plying as metro feeders, the KMRL has also roped in Kochi Water Metro, a water transport unit functioning as feeders for those living by the banks of the backwaters.

The rooftops of all stations have been set up with solar panels in order to generate power.

Apart from a special provision for wheelchairs, coaches have earmarked specially for people with disabilities. For such people and pregnant women, the Kochi metro comes fitted with cushioned seats. Also, there are multiple USB ports for commuters to charge their mobile phones on the go.

The minimum fare to ride in the Kochi Metro is capped at Rs. 10, while an end-to-end ride, from Aluva and Palarivattom or vice-versa costs Rs. 40. (ANI)