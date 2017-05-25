Kochi: Refused playing mobile games, teen commits suicide

[India], May 25 (ANI): In a tragic incident, a 16-year-old girl committed suicide after she was allegedly stopped from playing mobile games for too long.

The girl hanged herself at home in Kochi's Kalamassery area after her mother allegedly snatched her mobile phone, said police.

Soon she was rushed to the Edappally hospital, where she was declared dead.

She was the only daughter of her parents.

The local police investigating the matter informed that as per the primary investigation, no external injuries can be seen on the body of the girl which could have led to her death. (ANI)