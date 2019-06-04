Kochi student infected with deadly Nipah virus

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Health Minister K.K.Shailaja on Tuesday confirmed that the youth being treated near Kochi has tested positive for Nipah virus (NiV). The test was confirmed by the Pune based National Institute of Virology.

She also assured that elaborate arrangements have been made to tackle the emergency and there was no need for panic.

The state that witnesses 12 deaths to NiV, with 22 positive cases reported from Kozhikode and Malappuram districts last year in May, was waiting the blood reports of a youth since Monday. The Ernakulam health authorities said the youth was being treatment at a private hospital near Kochi.