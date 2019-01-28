Kochi's IREC among one of the biggest projects in Indian history: Pinarayi Vijayan

[India], Jan 27 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said that the Kochi's Integrated Refinery Expansion Complex (IREC) is among one of the biggest projects in the Indian history and the amount sanctioned for it, is the highest investment made in the state.

Speaking at the inaugural function of the IREC in Kochi, Vijayan stated: "As far as Kerala is concerned, the IREC is among one of the biggest projects in the Indian history and the amount sanctioned for the project, which is Rs 16,504 crore, is the highest investment made in the state."

Stating that the state government has always tried to strengthen the public sector, the Chief Minister asserted that his government has exempted the project from the state tax. Vijayan further said that the state government has been continuously putting immense efforts for development of the Thiruvananthapuram airport. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday dedicated the IREC of the public sector Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited at the Kochi Refinery to the nation. The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for a petrochemical complex at the refinery. (ANI)