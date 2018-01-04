Kochi's Peace International School in trouble after 'objectionable syllabus', CM orders closure

Thiruvanathapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinrayai Vijayan has ordered the closure of Peace International School in Ernakulum after reports of objectionable and non-secular contents in the school syllabus.

This comes after the District Collector and Educational Department filed reports on the issue. The Kozhikode –based peace foundation is currently running more than 100 schools under the name 'Peace International.'

It is yet to be known if the directive is applicable to the other schools operated under the foundation. CM Pinarayi has asked the students in the school located in Chakkaraparambu to other schools in the same region.

In a complaint filed, the school has been accused of encouraging Islamic extremist ideologies. The police have filed a complaint against the school principal, administration and management committee members. Kerala Police are also making attempts to bring the school Managing Director MM Akbar, who is currently living abroad. A case against the Peace Foundation School was registered in October 2016 on charges of promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, residence, language etc., and indulging in actions disruptive to maintenance of harmony. A probe by the Education Department revealed that they were not following the NCERT, CBSE or SCERT textbooks. The government has decided not to give a NOC or CBSE nod to the school after The Director of Public Instruction and the Education Secretary submitted reports on the findings. According to intelligence agency sources, Abdul Rashid and Yasmin Ahammed, who are facing NIA probe for alleged links with the Islamic State, are known to have worked in the school. The school teaches textbook compiled by Burooj Realization, an Islamic education institution based in Navi Mumbai. Three people who have read the book have been arrested. Although it is speculated that they might have connection with Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, the same is yet to be confirmed. “The words in the textbooks have been so intelligently phrased that one gets an idea about the Islamic orthodoxy they preach only if one reads at least 50 to 60 of their books back-to-back. For instance, one of the textbooks meant for II Standard asks how many students would be ready to submit themselves for Islam,” The Hindu quotes the Kerala Police as saying.