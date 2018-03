[India] April. 1 (ANI): The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday gave a nod to the party of Telangana Joint Action Committee (TJAC) Chairman M Kodandaram for an official launch.

Kodandaram will officially announce the name of his party - Telangana Jana Samithi Party - and unveil its flag on April 2.

He is yet to announce the official launch date of the newly approved party.(ANI)