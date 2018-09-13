Kohli's absence in Asia cup will make difference: Imam-ul-Haq

[United Arab Emirates], Sep 13 (ANI): Pakistani cricketer Imam-ul-Haq on Thursday said that India captain Virat Kohli not playing in Asia cup will certainly make a difference while adding that even without him India has a strong batting side.

Speaking to ANI ahead of India vs Pakistan match in Asia cup, the Pakistan batsman said, "India is a very good team, of course, Virat Kohli not playing will make a difference but even without him they have a strong batting side. Dubai wickets are very similar for Pakistan-India as we are used to playing here. We just want to play an aggressive cricket with a positive mindset".

On being asked about the pressure during India-Pakistan match, he said, "Our initial focus is on the first match which is with Hong Kong. India-Pakistan is a pressure match that everyone knows but for me, all games matter equally. It's a cricket game and all the teams have very good potential and good youngsters coming in. It's all about every team chipping in before the world cup it's a good preparation wicket". Imamul Haq is the nephew of former Pakistan cricket captain Inzamam-ul-Haq. He has made news by hitting four hundreds in the nine One-Day International matches that he had played so far. In the upcoming Asia Cup 2018, Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian side as Virat Kohli has been given break after a straining England tour. The much-awaited India versus Pakistan playoff would take place on September 19.(ANI)