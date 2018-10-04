Kolayat land scam: ED attaches Rs 64.48 lakh worth assets

[India], Oct 03 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday attached assets worth of Rs 64.48 lakh belonging to 12 individuals in connection with a land scam in Rajasthan's Bikaner.

The law enforcement agency said that it also issued a provisional order for attachment of assets that belonged to 12 people and a firm named Dauphin Developers Pvt Ltd "who purchased fraudulent land and earned profit from the deals involving this fraudulent land."

"These 12 individuals and company purchased this fraudulent land from main fraudsters and their accomplice, sold it further and earned profit from it which was legally not available to them and it is nothing but proceed of a crime under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)," the agency said in a statement.

According to ED, two individuals by the name Ranjit Singh and Jai Prakash stole allotment letters which were used for preparing forged and fabricated documents in the name of alleged displaced persons of the Mahajan Field Firing Range. "The assets so acquired by them and valued at Rs 64,48,000 were attached vide Provisional Attachment Order No. 05/2018 dated 03.10.2018. The attached assets include bank deposits amounting to Rs 63,35,500 and 12.5 bigha agricultural land in Bikaner." However, the total attachment by the ED, in this case, has reached Rs. 1.82 crore. (ANI)