[India], Jan. 27 (ANI): 13 people died and three others were injured after a minibus carrying 16 passengers fell into Panchganga river in Maharashtra's Kolhapur on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

All the commuters hailed from Pune.

The bus was travelling from the coastal city of Ratnagiri to Kolhapur.

The initial reports suggested that the driver due to some reasons lost control and the bus fell into the river. (ANI)