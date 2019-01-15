Kolkata: 2 women suspected of killing 16 puppies on NRS Hospital premises

[India], Jan 15 (ANI): In a bizarre incident, two women identified as nursing students, suspected to have butchered 16 puppies.

The incident invited huge outrage after the carcasses of the puppies were found in a garbage dump beside NRS Medical College and Hospital's Gynaecology Department on January 13 evening.

Both the women are being interrogated in Entally police station.

After receiving information, local police reached the place and removed the carcasses to W. B. University of Animal and Fishery, Belgachia, for medico-legal formalities.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by Putul Roy, an animal lover at the NRS staff quarter, a case has been lodged at Entally police station under sections 429/201 IPC and 11 (L) of Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act, 1960, and the necessary investigation has been initiated. (ANI)