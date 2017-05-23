Kolkata: BJP calls for judicial enquiry against cops beating up protesters

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has castigated the violence by police officials in Kolkata yesterday, and has demanded for a fair judicial inquiry into the brutal attack.

BJP leader Rahul Sinha demanded strict action against the police officials responsible for carrying out the baton charge on protestors.

"We are demanding for a judicial enquiry into the baton charge incident and action should be taken against the police officials who were responsible for carrying out the brutal attack on journalists and protestors," said Sinha.

The clashes between the Left-wing protestors with the West Bengal Police, during the 'Nabanno Abhijan' march, turned violent yesterday. Left workers led by farmers union clashed with police personnel outside the West Bengal Secretariat in Kolkata during 'Nabanno Abhijan' demanding fair price for farmers' produce and maintaining communal harmony. Left protesters also demanded that democratic rights of people in the state must be maintained. They further demanded food security for the people. The police were seen lathicharging and using tear gas shells to bring the protest under control, as the crowd continued hurling stones on police officials. Over 2000 police personnel have been deployed in Central Kolkata. (ANI)