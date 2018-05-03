Kolkata: BJP protests over rotten meat sale

[India], May 3 (ANI): The West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest here on Thursday after a rotten meat supply racket was busted by the police in the city.

The party condemned the ruling Trinamool Congress, saying that the state machinery was involved in the racket.

The BJP took out the rally outside Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC). Apart from holding placards and posters, the protesters also carried soft toys.

Earlier in the week, the government had seized 20 tonnes of rotten meat, suspected of dead animals and sourced from dumping grounds, meant to be supplied to eateries and departmental stores in the state as well as neighbouring Jharkhand, Odisha and Bihar.

Following the seizure, the West Bengal Government directed all police stations in the metropolis and the districts to keep a watch on the sale of meat in their areas. (ANI)